newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Ole Miss knocks off Villanova to advance in Tucson winner's bracket

By Ole Miss Athletics
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyU2n_0a7aBqdu00
Ole Miss pitcher Anna Borgen allowed just one run in a six-inning start against Villanova. Ole Miss Athletics

TUCSON, Arizona – Anna Borgen allowed just three hits over six innings, and No. 2 seed Ole Miss advanced in the winner’s bracket in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA softball tournament with a 5-1 win over 3 seed Villanova.

The Rebels (35-20) on Saturday will face the winner of Friday’s late game between Arizona and Maryland-Baltimore County.

The Wildcats (36-14) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Ole Miss tied the game in the bottom of the frame then took control with a three-run fourth. Paige Smith and Autumn Gillespie had RBI hits in the inning.

Borgen (12-7) walked none and struck out three.

Ava Tillman pitched the seventh and gave up a leadoff single then got a called strikeout and a double-play ball to end the game.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
4K+
Followers
345
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Ncaa Softball#Ole Miss#Bracket#End Game#Rebels#Wildcats#The Game#Hits#Maryland Baltimore County#Lead#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Softball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Tucson, AZPosted by
247Sports

Tucson Regional | First look at the Villanova Wildcats

Ole Miss earned its fifth straight bid to the NCAA Softball Tournament on Sunday and are bound for the Tucson Regional, which is set to begin Friday. The Rebels (34-20, 12-12 SEC) begin play in the double-elimination regional versus the Villanova Wildcats (36-13, 15-2 Big East). Ole Miss received one...
Arizona Stateutdailybeacon.com

Vols rally to defeat Arizona, advance to quarterfinal round of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee tennis team is headed to the quarterfinals, after rallying to defeat Arizona 4-3 in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. After a 12 day break since their second round match, the No. 3 seed Vols opened the day by taking the doubles point in dominating fashion. On court one, the Australian duo of Adam Walton and Pat Harper made quick work of Carlos Hassey and Alejandro Reguant, 6-2.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

A look at Arizona softball’s Tucson Regional opponents

No. 11 seed Arizona softball will begin their road to the Women’s College World Series on Friday when they will welcome Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC for the Tucson Regional. Ole Miss and Villanova will kick things off at 3 p.m. MST and Arizona and UMBC will follow at 5:30 p.m. MST. The winners of Friday’s games will meet on Saturday in Game 3 of the Tucson Regional at 2 p.m. while Friday’s non-advancing teams will play in Game 4 at 4:30 p.m. MST.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona softball earns No. 11 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Arizona, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, Arizona Wildcats, 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Pac-12 Conference, Arkansas. Arizona softball has earned the No. 11 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Tucson Regional this weekend, welcoming UMBC, Villanova, and Ole Miss...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Motivated Sabino beats Payson 4-1, captures Class 3A state softball title

Sabino’s Yesenia Romero had two full days to stew over her semifinal performance. The pint-sized junior second baseman had her seven-game hit streak snapped, going 0 for 6 at the plate, and the Sabercats needed 15 innings to get past Empire. Most of the credit deservedly went to Sabercats pitcher Riley Nielson, who not only struck out 26 batters but also drove in the winning run.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arizona Stateallsportstucson.com

Arizona softball reaction to NCAA tournament bracket

Arizona softball was given the No. 11 seed overall in the upcoming NCAA softball tournament and will host a regional at Hillenbrand Stadium that includes Ole Miss, Maryland-Baltimore County and Villanova. The Wildcats (36-13) must win three games to advance into the Super Regionals for a chance to play in...
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

Arizona national 11 Seed, hosting regional

For the 25th time in program history, the Arizona Wildcats will begin their postseason quest at home, as Hillenbrand Stadium has been selected to host the initial round of the NCAA Softball Championship. Arizona will host an NCAA Softball Championships Regional Friday through Sunday, May 21-23, at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium. Ole Miss, Villanova and UMBC will come to Tucson for the three-day event.
Tucson, AZkyma.com

Wildcats win Pac-12 Conference Titles in track and field

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Track and Field competed in day two of the Pac-12 Championships on Saturday with Jordan Geist, Samantha Noennig and Justice Summerset winning the shot put and high jump titles. Field Highlights. After finishing runner-up in the hammer throw on Friday, Jordan Geist won the shot put...
Tucson, AZarizonawildcats.com

Four Wildcats Pick Up Pac-12 Titles at Conference Championships

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Track and Field closed out the 2021 Pac-12 Championships on Sunday with Jordan Geist, Samantha Noennig, Justice Summerset and Johnnie Blockburger walking away with individual conference titles. The men's team took fifth with a score of 67 while the women's side finished eighth with 51.50 points.
Arizona Stategohuskies.com

Huskies Drop Series Finale to No. 13 Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Washington Huskies dropped their series finale against No. 13 Arizona on Sunday afternoon by a score of 11-2. The Huskies started strong on both ends, but the Wildcats outlasted them to complete the three-game sweep in Tucson. UW got on the board early, as Braiden Ward...
Tucson, AZarizonawildcats.com

Four Home Runs Power Wildcats to Series Sweep

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Wildcats (35-13, 19-8) hit four home runs and received spectacular bullpen work to secure an 11-2 win and finish off a series sweep of the Washington Huskies (17-27, 3-18) on Sunday morning. Branden Boissiere (5), Ryan Holgate (8), Jacob Berry (13), and Tony Bullard (1)...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Cienega falls short in state volleyball final

Cienega’s quest for the program’s second state championship in four years fell short Saturday. The second-seeded Bobcats were swept by top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel 3-0 in the Class 5A state title match at Mesa Skyline High School. Saturday was the first time Cienega (20-1) lost all season — and the...