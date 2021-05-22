Ole Miss knocks off Villanova to advance in Tucson winner's bracket

Ole Miss pitcher Anna Borgen allowed just one run in a six-inning start against Villanova. Ole Miss Athletics

TUCSON, Arizona – Anna Borgen allowed just three hits over six innings, and No. 2 seed Ole Miss advanced in the winner’s bracket in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA softball tournament with a 5-1 win over 3 seed Villanova.

The Rebels (35-20) on Saturday will face the winner of Friday’s late game between Arizona and Maryland-Baltimore County.

The Wildcats (36-14) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Ole Miss tied the game in the bottom of the frame then took control with a three-run fourth. Paige Smith and Autumn Gillespie had RBI hits in the inning.

Borgen (12-7) walked none and struck out three.

Ava Tillman pitched the seventh and gave up a leadoff single then got a called strikeout and a double-play ball to end the game.