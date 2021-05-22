newsbreak-logo
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation to reopen community centers

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) will reopen several community centers for limited youth activities, senior adult activities, and public computer lab access starting the week of June 7. Most of NRPR’s 13 community centers have been closed since the beginning of...

www.kold.com
