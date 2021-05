Hershey’s bid to take home the 3A team tennis state title came up just short Saturday at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Trojans, who entered as the top-seed from District 3, fell 5-0 in the title game against Lower Merion. It was the second match of the day for both teams, and the Trojans opened the day with a 3-1 win over Conestoga to advance to the state championship showdown.