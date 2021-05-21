5-21-2021 Red Tide Update

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Glades; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Collier County in southwestern Florida Western Hendry County in southern Florida Southwestern Glades County in southern Florida * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Labelle, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Port La Belle, Felda, Devils Garden and Ortona. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH