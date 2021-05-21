newsbreak-logo
Collier County, FL

5-21-2021 Red Tide Update

 2 days ago

Current conditions: Below are the most recent red tide results. We had received reports earlier this week of dead fish and respiratory irritation from Barefoot Beach to Doctors Pass. Forecast: NOAA forecast is indicating respiratory irritation is still possible whenever winds are blowing onshore along beaches north of Gordon Pass....

Forecast: Cloudier, cooler Friday morning

We kick off our Friday with lots of clouds hanging over Southwest Florida thanks to a weak front pushing south of our area. Expect mostly cloudy weather through the morning, but it’s also going to feel a bit cooler and less humid in the wake of the front that’s moved through overnight.
Collier County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Glades; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Collier County in southwestern Florida Western Hendry County in southern Florida Southwestern Glades County in southern Florida * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Labelle, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Port La Belle, Felda, Devils Garden and Ortona. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Collier County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier county rubble pile hidden by fence

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– For the past several months, concrete has piled up on the corner lot of Santa Barbara and Davis Boulevard. Recently, a fence was added to keep the rubble out of sight. Bobby Cadenhead, the property agent for Highland Properties of Lee and Collier, said they are working...
Collier County, FL

History of the Everglades

My hometown holds a very special place in my heart. I always catch myself smiling just thinking about everything it possesses. The history, its people, and the culture there is so unlike anywhere else, and the town’s uniqueness is very important to the story of how Collier County first came about.