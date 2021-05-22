Decision on Little Falls recycling hauler postponed to June 21

A decision on which company will be the city of Little Falls’ next recycling hauler will not be made for another month. The Little Falls City Council voted 7-1 to table the decision until its June 21 meeting, after city staff brought forward a recommendation to approve Republic Services — a national hauler headquartered in Phoenix — to take over one- and two-unit residential recycling when the city’s current contract expires Dec. 31. Mayor Greg Zylka cast the lone vote in opposition.