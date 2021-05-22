newsbreak-logo
Decision on Little Falls recycling hauler postponed to June 21

By Zach Hacker zach.hacker@apgecm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision on which company will be the city of Little Falls’ next recycling hauler will not be made for another month. The Little Falls City Council voted 7-1 to table the decision until its June 21 meeting, after city staff brought forward a recommendation to approve Republic Services — a national hauler headquartered in Phoenix — to take over one- and two-unit residential recycling when the city’s current contract expires Dec. 31. Mayor Greg Zylka cast the lone vote in opposition.

