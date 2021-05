Florida State and Santa Clara will meet on Monday evening with the 2020-21 NCAA DI Women’s Soccer Championship on the line. The No. 1 seed Seminoles, who rank sixth nationally in scoring average at 2.67 goals per game, will look to secure their third national championship in eight years. FSU’s defense will have to be on top of its game to keep the No. 11 Broncos offense out of the goal, as they rank right behind the Seminoles with 2.64 goals per game. Santa Clara, in search of its second national title. is led by the duo of Kelsey Turnbow and Izzy D’Aquila, who have scored nine and eight goals this season, respectively. FSU will also hope to avoid a third straight game being decided by penalties, as its semifinal matchup versus Virginia and quarterfinal contest versus Duke both were played to scoreless draws.