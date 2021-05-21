Buzz: Rome High baccalaureate inspires, reminds, prepares graduates for Saturday.
Tomorrow seniors from Rome High School will graduate — in person — at Barron Stadium. However, this isn’t the first in-person celebration of the week as graduation pomp and circumstance returns to something resembling normal with COVID’s grip slowly lessening on Northwest Georgia. Earlier this week students who attended a baccalaureate service at the school were treated to an inspirational speech from principal Dr. Eric Hollard, and a forward-looking address by RCS Board of Education member and Minister of Students and Missions at First Baptist Church of Rome, John H. Uldrick.hometownheadlines.com