Michigan State

Michigan projects multibillion-dollar budget surplus

By Scott McClallen
iosconews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Michigan budget officials Friday reached a consensus on revised economic and revenue figures for fiscal years 2021, 2022 and 2023. The state general fund and school aid revenues will total $26.5 billion for the current budget year, exceeding January estimates by $2.2 billion. For the new budget cycle beginning Oct. 1, the agency projected revenues will total $26.6 billion, $1.3 billion more than January predictions.

