Superhero Bits: Evangeline Lilly May Have Spoiled an ‘Ant-Man 3’ Cast Member, ‘Dark Nights: Metal’ Soundtrack & More
Want to see the cast of Invincible in the recording booth for the animated series? Want to pick up a soundtrack inspired by Dark Nights: Metal? Did Tom Hiddleston know a Loki series was coming after his death in Avengers: Infinity War? Did Evangeline Lilly accidentally spoil a surprise cast member in Ant-Man 3? Why is Dave Bautista ready to be done with Drax? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.www.slashfilm.com