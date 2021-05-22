Superhero Bits: Evangeline Lilly May Have Spoiled an ‘Ant-Man 3’ Cast Member, ‘Dark Nights: Metal’ Soundtrack & More

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania star Evangeline Lilly has already begun her training for the sequel. The Marvel actress posted her beach workout on Instagram and some fans are enjoying the behind-the-scenes details. A lot of the footage features Lilly trying to get her footwork right as things ramp up. If you’ve ever tried to run on a beach, things can get a little tricky pretty quickly. The Marvel star is calling this a “wasp workout” which will probably carry on throughout the production. Fans know that these roles can require a ton of physical work and the process to get up to speed can take anywhere from 3-4 months for each picture. So, this may be the start of the journey, but things aren’t even as spicy as they’re going to get yet. Check out the clip down below: