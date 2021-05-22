newsbreak-logo
Punxsy middle, high school teachers honored

By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
punxsutawneyspirit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePUNXSUTAWNEY — The final two winners of The Punxsutawney Spirit’s teacher of the year awards were honored on Friday by their students and colleagues. The high school teacher of the year is Erin Knepper, and the middle school teacher of the year is Jacque Roberts.

