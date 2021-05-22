Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will be most likely around the time of high tide, which is at 12:01 PM CDT this afternoon.