That's a terrible, and badly designed off ramp. Going straight on the NB freeway, then it curves right at that exit. I've seen many cars ALMOST take that exit, then swerve back into the fast lane, which is why I keep a huge distance between me and the car in front of me, when I get near that exit. Couple times, I've had someone swerve back into the fast lane, after they realized they were headed onto an exit. Poorly designed, or not enough warnings or........