Prep Report

By David Troppens
Tri-County Times
 5 days ago

 Fenton 4-4, Oxford 8-3: The Tigers won the second game on a wild pitch in the bttom of the fifth inning. The game was called after the fifth. Sophie Collins started the inning with a double and Lauren Miller singled Collins to third. Madi Best was walked, loading the bases. A fly out double play stopped the first chance to score the game-winning run, but Miller was able to score on a wild pitch. Collins and Miller had two hits each to pace Fenton’s offense. Fenton’s Lily Turkowski went the distance on the mound to earn the win.

