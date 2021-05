“I must have been about three or four, and I remember my mum and dad dancing around the kitchen to [this song]. My dad came over to England in ‘58 – he was a merchant seaman from Guyana and he missed his boat in Holland. Because he had a British-Guyanese passport they sent him to England rather than back to the West Indies. He arrived at Liverpool docks with a pocketful of change and a bag full of records. I was born in ‘64 and in Liverpool everyone else was listening to The Beatles, but in our house it was Harry Belafonte, Ray Charles, BB King, Muddy Waters, and John Lee Hooker.”