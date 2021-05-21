Holly softball splits doubleheader vs. Flushing

KINSTON, N.C. (DEWDS) – Runs were extremely hard to come by as the Down East Wood Ducks (8-1) split their doubleheader against the Carolina Mudcats (6-3) Thursday night, winning game one in extra innings, 1-0 and falling in game two, 2-0. The Wood Ducks and Mudcats couldn’t mount any offense against the opposing pitching staff. Down East finally broke through against the Mudcats in extra innings, With the new extra innings rule in place, Xavier Valentin started at second and stole third with nobody out. *Jayce Easley *worked a walk and with the defense sleeping, stole second. With runners on second and third, *Evan Carter *was intentionally walked to load the bases. *Luisangel Acuña *reached first on a fielder’s choice as Valentin was forced out at home. The Mudcats made a defensive shift as *Dustin Harris *came to the plate, shifting the left fielder to play on the first base side of the infield. With five infielders and two outfielders, Harris rocketed a single to center to score Easley from third and give the Wood Ducks their eighth win of the season, 1-0.