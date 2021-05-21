Roswell man sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of 2019 murder of his girlfriend

23-year-old Garrett Lane Sullivent was arrested on Friday, May 14th after it's said he attempted to hit another person's vehicle with his own. The victims in the other car told police that they were driving near the 4300 block of South Loop 289 when Sullivent approached their vehicle from behind. The victims said they slowed down, and that apparently made Sullivent angry as he drove around them and slammed on his brakes.