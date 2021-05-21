Roswell man sentenced to 20 years after being found guilty of 2019 murder of his girlfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) - A Roswell man on Friday (May 21) was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty last month of the October 2019 murder of his girlfriend. The sentence handed down in District Court for Jesus Alberto Robles, 36, was 15 years for second-degree murder plus a one-year enhancement for using a firearm in the crime and another four years for being a habitual offender.www.kcbd.com