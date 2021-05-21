FEMA - Returning Home After a Flood

Flooding is terrifying, and even after the immediate threat has passed, the conditions created by a flood can be dangerous and stressful to navigate. After a flood, you may be overwhelmed with concerns about how to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of your home and car. And there’s pressure to move fast, because the actions you take in the 24 hours following a flood can make all the difference. Here are some practical steps to follow immediately after a flood.