Cardinals Frequently Place Third in NFC West in PFF Simulations

Like Doctor Strange examining 10,000 outcomes in Marvel’s “Infinity War,” Pro Football Focus laid out thousands of scenarios for the upcoming 2021 season. The site composed 10,000 simulations to find most likely win totals, division winners, playoff teams and Super Bowl champions.

For average wins, the simulations showed the Cardinals finish on average with 8.3. Rounding down, that is a sub-.500 record at 8-9 since there are now 17 games.

That would be nothing short of disastrous for Arizona and the Kliff Kingsbury era. He took over a 3-13 team and they improved to 5-10-1 and then 8-8 last year, although a late-season collapse is nothing to celebrate. The Cardinals went all out in adding veteran talent this offseason to try to create a winning window before quarterback Kyler Murray’s rookie contract runs out.

That 8.3-win mark is third in the NFC West, ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, also at 8.3, and behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, both at 9.4.

As far as playoff chances, the situation saw the Cardinals reach the postseason for the first time since 2015 39.9 percent of the time. That is the sixth-highest in the NFC, a more auspicious outcome for the Cardinals.

For division title odds, the Cardinals won the simulated NFC West 16.9 percent of the time, just ahead of the 49ers. The Rams won the division most often.

The Cardinals reached their second Super Bowl 3.2 percent of the time and won their first Lombardi Trophy in 1.5 percent of simulations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won most often at 16 percent.

Arizona's average draft position after the 10,000 was 15.8, very close to their 2021 pick at No. 16.

While the win total mark may be dubious for Arizona, simulations are just that, and unforeseen injuries, breakout rookies or an unexpected roster move can deem them obsolete. Of course, so does the football on the field.