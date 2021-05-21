newsbreak-logo
Vernon Parish Roads Closed Due to High Water - 5/21/2021

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vernon Parish Police Jury has announced the following roads are closed due to high water:. Bailey Road - between Providence Road and Lockhart Cut Off Road. Anyone living on these roads needs to make the necessary arrangements.

