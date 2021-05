We were all so happy and excited to hear the news earlier this week that the second generation of Little Mix is well on it's way! Not only are Little Mix's Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray pregnant with their first child, but so too are bandmate Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. But while we were all learning the adorable news some fans spotted a tweet from Perrie's mum Deborah, which seems to let slip Perrie's baby news a week early.