Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't labelling their romance

femalefirst.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner and Travis Scott have “no requirements” in their relationship, as sources say they aren't putting labels on their love as they work on reconciling following their 2019 split. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have “no requirements” in their relationship. The 23-year-old reality star and ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker –...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
Stormi
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
#Labelling#Us Weekly#Star#Times Magazine#Romance Rumours#Love#Three Year Old Daughter#Labels#Splitting#Weekly Magazine
