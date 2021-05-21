5 Ways CBD Can Help Support Moms

If you’re wondering what the best baby massage oils are, dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal, D.O., tells Romper that parents should look for food-grade oils, as they’re not toxic if accidentally ingested (because we cook with them). Dr. Lal suggests sunflower, grape seed, and coconut oils in particular, and advises avoiding aromatherapy oils and any massage oil with added fragrance, which he says can cause dryness and irritation. (“If it smells good— chances are it’s not good for your baby,” he says.) Also, avoid the eye area, and unless you’re using a food-grade oil, do a patch test on your baby’s upper inner arm and then wait 72 hours before using the oil all over them.