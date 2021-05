Canha went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Twins on Saturday. The veteran left the yard with a solo blast for the second straight game, allowing him to exceed his April homer tally of three round trippers with half the month still remaining. Canha has been connecting on the long ball at an impressive clip all season, as his pair of homers the last two days put him ahead of his 2020 total of five by the same margin in 19 fewer games.