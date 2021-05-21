newsbreak-logo
Leesville, LA

Obituary for Catherine Lee

 5 days ago

Catherine Lee, 86, of Leesville, LA, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021. Funeral services and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date in Mississippi. Arrangements are being handled by Jeane's Funeral Service in Leesville, LA.

