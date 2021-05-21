Obituary for Catherine Lee

Filming in Leesville will be completed this week for Rebel Ridge, a movie starring John Boyega, that was being filmed at the courthouse. Rebel Ridge will premiereon Netflix. "Today’s snapshot is a production that is completing filming this week in Leesville (Vernon Parish) after three weeks of preparation and 10 days of shooting. This resulted in over $650,000 spent directly into the Leesville economy. That money triggered a ripple effect of spending via hotels, thrift and antique shops, office space, meals, catering, and materials. It doesn’t just vanish into thin air as some would have you believe. Its impact on local communities is the bigger focus." stated Louisiana Film and Entertainment Association.