newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seattle Mariners place four pitchers on IL amid COVID-19 report

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431cEP_0a7a4aY000

The Seattle Mariners made several roster moves related to COVID-19 protocols, with an ESPN report saying one person within the team’s traveling party had tested positive.

The transactions were made based on what the Mariners said was “a potential positive test, and out of an abundance of caution to allow time to work with Major League Baseball on contact tracing protocols.”

The team placed right-handed pitchers Robert Dugger, Drew Steckenrider and Will Vest on the injured list, along with left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.

All four have served prominent roles in 2021 for Seattle.

Dugger, 25, carries a 2.25 ERA through six games (one start) this season; Steckenrider, 30, is 2-1, with a 2.45 ERA through 14 games; Misiewicz, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 19 appearances; and Vest, 25, in his first big-league season, is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA, also in 19 appearances.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Mariners also reinstated right-hander Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) from the IL and recalled left-hander Aaron Fletcher and right-handers Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Tacoma. Middleton has a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 11 appearances.

Infielder Eric Campbell also was selected from Tacoma.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Robert Dugger
Person
Keynan Middleton
Person
Wyatt Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Braves#Covid 19#Yankees#Major League Baseball#White Sox#The Seattle Mariners#Espn#Era#Philadelphia Phillies#Il Watch#Triple A Tacoma#Mlb Games Today#Infielder Eric Campbell#Daily Fantasy Picks#Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Up to eight holds

Misiewicz recorded his eighth hold in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk over one inning. Misiewicz continues to try to rediscover the stride he'd hit in April, when he wasn't scored upon across 9.1 innings over 11 appearances and recorded two wins and four holds. May hasn't anywhere near as kind -- he's taken two losses, blown two save chances and given up seven earned runs across three of his appearances -- but the southpaw has at least doubled up his holds tally and has now produced scoreless efforts in two of his last three trips to the mound.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes loss to Mariners Sunday

Bieber (4-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Bieber had an uncharacteristic start, taking 103 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. It was his shortest start of the season. The 26-year-old has only one start this season in which he didn't allow any runs. However, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his appearances. He has a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, and leads all of baseball in innings pitched (59.2), strikeouts (92) and second in K/9 with 13.88.
MLBESPN

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE --  Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Biebers record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBTri-City Herald

Mariners takeaways: Top prospects Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert arrive in Seattle

Three cracks of the bat Friday night at T-Mobile Park loudly announced the exciting arrival of Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The first — his first big league hit — was a two-run rocket over the wall in right center in only his sixth at-bat since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his major league debut Thursday.
MLBrecord-courier.com

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fifth save

Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday. Graveman allowed a two-out single before retiring the final batter of the game. He kept the one-run lead intact to remain a perfect five-for five in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn the closer role, not allowing a run yet this season in 16.2 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.52 and 17 strikeouts to go along with his five saves and four holds.
MLBWenatchee World

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

Scott Servais wasn’t trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session Sunday morning when he was asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale. Servais...
MLBburlingtoncountytimes.com

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (14-26) stop by T-Mobile Park Monday to start a three-game set with the host Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Tigers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Detroit lost the rubber match with the Chicago Cubs Sunday...
MLBMorning Journal

Streak over for Bieber

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Earns win in season debut

Sewald (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the win Sunday over Cleveland. Sewald made his season debut with the Mariners Sunday after being called up last Thursday. He got the job done, earning the win after pitching a scoreless fourth and fifth inning in the Mariners' bullpen game. Seattle is dealing with injuries to multiple pitchers and his time in the big leagues may be short once they are able to return. The 31-year-old has pitched just 27.2 innings in MLB over the last three seasons.
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Mariners (21-20) vs. Tigers (14-26)

After Thursday’s much hyped debut of Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert was spoiled by a Zach Plesac no-hit bid, the Mariners settled in and won the remaining three games of their series against Cleveland. This upcoming series against the Tigers is the calm before the storm — the Mariners are scheduled to play 30 games in 31 days from May 21 through June 20. With all the injury issues that have cropped up recently, the team’s depth will be seriously challenged during this stretch. Luckly, they’ve got a cakewalk series against the Tigers to start the week. What could go wrong?
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners engage in game of nominative determinism on bullpen day, win

“Bullpen Day” vs. “Reigning AL Cy Young winner” does not sound like a recipe for success, or for a fun day at the ballpark, period. Yet somehow this scrappy band of Mariners marshaled their forces, rowed their little hearts out, and defeated the multi-headed monster of the Cleveland lineup led by the white whale of Shane Bieber—the kind of frontline pitching ace the Mariners of recent vintage seem always to be getting steamrollered by, yet rarely sending to the mound themselves.
MLBArkansas Online

Mariners win third in a row, end Bieber's streak

SEATTLE -- Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber's record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 consecutive games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.