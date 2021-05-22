Seattle Mariners place four pitchers on IL amid COVID-19 report

The Seattle Mariners made several roster moves related to COVID-19 protocols, with an ESPN report saying one person within the team’s traveling party had tested positive.

The transactions were made based on what the Mariners said was “a potential positive test, and out of an abundance of caution to allow time to work with Major League Baseball on contact tracing protocols.”

The team placed right-handed pitchers Robert Dugger, Drew Steckenrider and Will Vest on the injured list, along with left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.

All four have served prominent roles in 2021 for Seattle.

Dugger, 25, carries a 2.25 ERA through six games (one start) this season; Steckenrider, 30, is 2-1, with a 2.45 ERA through 14 games; Misiewicz, 26, is 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA in 19 appearances; and Vest, 25, in his first big-league season, is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA, also in 19 appearances.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Mariners also reinstated right-hander Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) from the IL and recalled left-hander Aaron Fletcher and right-handers Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Tacoma. Middleton has a 3.86 ERA and two saves in 11 appearances.

Infielder Eric Campbell also was selected from Tacoma.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: