newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Coach: Leg injury limited Charles Oliveira in UFC 262 title fight

By Dan Hiergesell
MMAmania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Oliveira ended up claiming the vacant UFC lightweight title with a win over Michael Chandler last weekend at UFC 262, but his coach believes he could have done better. Oliveira, who entered the main event clash riding an eight-fight win streak, was participating in his first UFC title fight since joining the promotion 11 years ago. “Do Bronx” encountered some issues in the first round as Chandler nearly finished him with strikes, but the veteran regrouped to earn a TKO stoppage in the second.

www.mmamania.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Michael Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat#Tko#Veteran#Punches#Bronx#Training#Ag Fight#Strikes#Main Event#Ufc 262
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira sleeps with the belt his first night as UFC lightweight champion

Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira slept with his belt the night after stopping Michael Chandler to win it at UFC 262. Oliveira knocked out Chandler in the second round of the UFC 262 headliner to become the promotion’s new champion at 155lbs. Oliveira has been in the UFC since 2010 so to win the title 11 years later after first making his organizational debut is quite an accomplishment. It’s proof that if you keep working hard and improve your game that anyone in this sport can become a champion. Finding the correct weight class also helps, as Oliveira has clearly been much more effective as a lightweight than he was while competing at featherweight.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira after UFC 262 title win?

Charles Oliveira’s long road to gold came to a thrilling conclusion Saturday when he beat Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 main event. After many ups and downs since his UFC debut in 2010, Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) realized his championship potential when he stopped Chandler (22-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC) by second-round TKO to claim the vacant lightweight belt in he headliner at Toyota Center in Houston.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 262 card: Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira full fight preview

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will clash TONIGHT (Sat., May 15, 2021) at UFC 262 inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Chandler waited the better part of a decade to cross over into the Octagon for the first time, but he couldn’t have timed...
UFCaustinnews.net

Oliveira 'lion of lions' KOs Chandler to win UFC lightweight belt

Brazil's Charles Oliveira rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, on Saturday and be crowned new lightweight champion. "I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions," Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. "I...
UFCSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Oliveira defeats St. Louis' Chandler in key MMA bout

Brazilian Charles Oliveira survived a rough start to stop St. Louis native Michael Chandler with a technical knockout just 19 seconds into the second round of their lightweight title bout at UFC 262 late Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston. It was the first title shot for Oliveira (31-8),...
UFCSherdog

Charles Oliveira on Realizing UFC Title Dreams: ‘I Never Doubted This Day Would Come’

It feels as though Charles Oliveira has been around forever in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He debuted with the Las Vegas-based organization in 2010 and experienced an up-and-down tenure as a featherweight in which he flashed dynamic finishing ability but did not appear to be a serious contender. The narrative began to shift following his transition to 155 pounds in 2017, and that culminated in a title-clinching victory over Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 headliner at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night.
fightsports.tv

VIDEO: Charles Oliveira Welcomed Home In Brazil After UFC Title Win

Charles Oliveira received a hero’s welcome following his UFC Lightweight Title win. Oliveira shared the Octagon with Michael Chandler this past Saturday night, May 15. The bout headlined UFC 262 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The 155-pound scrap was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Oliveira found...
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC 262 Results: Oliveira vs. Chandler – for UFC lightweight title

A new lightweight champion will be crowned at UFC 262 as Charles Oliveira meets former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the main event. MyMMANews.com has all your UFC 262 results below as well as pay-per-view order options. Also on the card, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson...
UFCchatsports.com

Michael Chandler Vows to Become Champion Before End of UFC Career: ‘I’m Still World Class’

For a few fleeting moments, it appeared as though Michael Chandler was on his way to adding an Ultimate Fighting Championship belt to his trophy case. On two separate occasions, the former University of Missouri wrestling standout rocked Charles Oliveira with punches in the opening round of their UFC 262 headlining bout at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night. In both instances, the Brazilian managed to survive, which ultimately set the stage for “Do Bronx” to claim the vacant 155-pound belt with a second-round technical knockout.
UFCchatsports.com

Charles Oliviera Finishes Michael Chandler to become new UFC Lightweight Champion

Michael Chandler, Katlyn Chookagian, Tony Ferguson, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Edson Barboza, Shane Burgos, Charles Oliviera, Joe Rogan. Charles Oliviera became the new UFC lightweight champion at UFC 262 when he finished Michael Chandler in round two. Oliviera extended his winning streak to nine and recorded his 17th UFC finish. He becomes the second-ever Brazillian lightweight champion and hands Chandler his sixth career loss.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Michael Chandler: “I will be UFC champion before my time is up”

Former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler made a statement in his UFC promotion debut and earned a title shot after one fight with the organization. Chandler was slated as the backup to step in if something happened to either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event lat October. The fight went off without the. need for his services and Chandler’s official octagon debut took place at UFC 257 in January against Dan Hooker. He finished Hooker in impressive fashion and faced Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 main event for the vacant 155-pound title.
UFCblackchronicle.com

Charles Oliveira is the UFC champion we didn’t see coming

Charles Oliveira’s last defeat came in December 2017, a loss to Paul Felder via second-round TKO. That was his fourth loss in a six-fight stretch. He had missed weight four times in the previous five years and started his UFC career a pedestrian 10-8, with one no contest. I asked...
UFCMMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira survives early onslaught, finishes Michael Chandler by knockout to win lightweight title in UFC 262 main event

After 28 fights and 11 years with the promotion, Charles Oliveira can now call himself a UFC champion. In one of the wildest title fights in recent memory, Oliveira had to survive an early onslaught from Michael Chandler in the UFC 262 main event to just make it to the end of the first round. Not only did he survive but Oliveira came back with a vengeance as he put Chandler down with a left hook and then just flurried on him with punches until referee Dan Miragliotta had no choice but the stop the contest.