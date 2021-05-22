Coach: Leg injury limited Charles Oliveira in UFC 262 title fight

Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira slept with his belt the night after stopping Michael Chandler to win it at UFC 262. Oliveira knocked out Chandler in the second round of the UFC 262 headliner to become the promotion’s new champion at 155lbs. Oliveira has been in the UFC since 2010 so to win the title 11 years later after first making his organizational debut is quite an accomplishment. It’s proof that if you keep working hard and improve your game that anyone in this sport can become a champion. Finding the correct weight class also helps, as Oliveira has clearly been much more effective as a lightweight than he was while competing at featherweight.