Coach: Leg injury limited Charles Oliveira in UFC 262 title fight
Charles Oliveira ended up claiming the vacant UFC lightweight title with a win over Michael Chandler last weekend at UFC 262, but his coach believes he could have done better. Oliveira, who entered the main event clash riding an eight-fight win streak, was participating in his first UFC title fight since joining the promotion 11 years ago. “Do Bronx” encountered some issues in the first round as Chandler nearly finished him with strikes, but the veteran regrouped to earn a TKO stoppage in the second.www.mmamania.com