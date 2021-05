An Australian suburb looked like a scene out of Alfred Hitchcock’s "The Birds" when it was invaded by a massive flock of cockatoos this week. Video captured April 27 in Nowra, New South Wales shows hundreds of corellas — a type of white cockatoo native to the country — descending on a sleepy residential neighborhood. In a clip shared by Sherif Saraya on TikTok, the birds are scattered across the road and front lawns, some sit on rooftops and others are perched on street lights.