Police: Two men arrested in connection with SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two men have been arrested after a shooting in southeast Portland that injured one person. On May 16, police said they responded to the 12600 block of Southeast Taggart Street after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. As officers were responding, they said a shooting victim flagged down other officers on a separate call in the 14100 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim was related to the call on SE Taggart St.