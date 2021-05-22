newsbreak-logo
"Art Basil" event at Treiber Farms explores art and agriculture

By Felicia LaLomia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with a conversation about the art world. Peter Treiber Jr. of Treiber Farms and Jonathan Weiskopf of VSOP Projects were working on some rose bushes Weiskopf had given to the farm. “We were talking about some of the more ridiculous sides of the art world, that sort of upper echelon that’s totally inaccessible and kind of just absurd,” said Treiber, who is himself an artist. He brought up Art Basel, the famous international art fair. “And I was talking about how we’re going to farm our basil. And Jonathan was like, ‘Oh, well, we’ll do that next spring.’”

