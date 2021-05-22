Thunderstorms Possible In The Sierra Through The Weekend
The National Weather Service forecasts possible thunderstorms in the Sierra through the weekend. Lightning strikes may also pose a danger for fire starts. In August of 2020, nearly 14,000 lightning strikes over one three-day period ignited more than 900 wildfires, including four of the five largest fires in California history. According to Cal Fire’s Shasta/Trinity unit, there were at least eight lightning-sparked fires in the North State last weekend. They were fortunately contained to 11 acres.www.mynspr.org