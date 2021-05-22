Thunderstorms Possible In The Sierra Through The Weekend

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TEHAMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL SHASTA COUNTIES At 652 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Whitmore, or 9 miles northwest of Shingletown, moving southwest at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Redding, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Anderson, Whitmore, Inwood, Millville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.