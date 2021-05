Fans will be allowed at the Emerald Downs horse racing track in Auburn when the 2021 season opens May 19. Emerald Downs attendance is limited to 25% of capacity and is dependent on King County being in Phase 2 or 3 of the Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan, according to an Emerald Downs news release. No fans were allowed during the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions by the state.