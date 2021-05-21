Donald Trump Announces Return of ‘Trump Force One’ [VIDEO]

Former President George W. Bush tells the stories of dozens of immigrants and includes a painting of each one in a new book that should be on people’s shelves for its beauty and storytelling. While his talent for painting is notable, it is the heart the former president displays for his subjects that stands out in the book Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants. Through his portraits and stories, Bush tells the reader that America is not for only one type of person but should be open, as Ronald Reagan once said, to “anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”