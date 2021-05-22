Ron Johnson Says House Republicans Voted for 1/6 Commission Because of ‘Media Pressure’: They ‘Look at Me as Roadkill’

Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI), one of the Republicans most vocally denouncing the idea of a 1/6 commission, said House GOP members voted for it because of “media pressure.”. Johnson insisted on Wednesday night that what happened on January 6th was not an insurrection because, as he argued, “By and large it was peaceful protests except for there were a number of people, basically agitators that whipped the crowd and breached the Capitol.”