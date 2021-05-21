Slog PM: Seattle City Attorney Draws Two Challengers, Downtown Courthouse Cleared After Bomb Threat, LGBTQ Legos Coming in June
Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes draws challengers from the left and the right: For a minute it looked like ol' Holmes was about to coast to a fourth term as the city's lawyer, but today attorney and Shitty Person bass guitar player Nicole Thomas-Kennedy filed her campaign to swipe his seat. She picked up a law degree from Seattle University in 2016, and her Instagram profile reads, "Attorney. Abolitionist. ACAB," so I'd venture to guess she would not work hand in glove with the cops if elected. Former Stranger receptionist Mike Nipper liked her band on Facebook, so that's saying something. Check Slog Monday morning for a slightly more extensive profile.www.thestranger.com