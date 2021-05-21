newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Slog PM: Seattle City Attorney Draws Two Challengers, Downtown Courthouse Cleared After Bomb Threat, LGBTQ Legos Coming in June

By Rich Smith
The Stranger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle City Attorney Pete Holmes draws challengers from the left and the right: For a minute it looked like ol' Holmes was about to coast to a fourth term as the city's lawyer, but today attorney and Shitty Person bass guitar player Nicole Thomas-Kennedy filed her campaign to swipe his seat. She picked up a law degree from Seattle University in 2016, and her Instagram profile reads, "Attorney. Abolitionist. ACAB," so I'd venture to guess she would not work hand in glove with the cops if elected. Former Stranger receptionist Mike Nipper liked her band on Facebook, so that's saying something. Check Slog Monday morning for a slightly more extensive profile.

www.thestranger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Tacoma, WA
Society
City
Tacoma, WA
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Chen
Person
Pete Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle City#Ing#Seattle Symphony#Mariners#Lgbtq Legos Coming#Seattle University#Instagram#Facebook#City Council#Republican#The West Seattle#Joeveyera#King County Courthouse#The Sheriff S Office#Cpl#King County Sheriff#The Seattle Times#Asian#Justice Department#Proud Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lego
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
BBC
Related
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Bothell, WAq13fox.com

Family of murdered Bothell man joins rally to end Anti-Asian hate

SEATTLE - The family of John Huynh, a man recently murdered in a Bothell stabbing, joined dozens of members of the community Saturday in effort to end Anti-Asian hate. On April 25th, police say 25-year-old Ian Williams stabbed and killed 29-year-old John Huynh. The two men were strangers to each...
King County, WAsouthseattleemerald.com

“The Knives Come Out”: The Uphill Battle for Oversight in King County

This is the first in a series of articles examining the pushback and internal pressure former Office of Law Enforcement (OLEO) director Deborah Jacobs appears to have faced during her tenure at OLEO. This pushback appears to have mainly stemmed from within the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), the very law enforcement entity OLEO is tasked with overseeing, as well as the King County Police Officer’s Guild (KCPOG), some of whose members belong to the KCSO. Multiple sources have alleged that certain members of the KCSO and the KCPOG mounted an internal campaign against Jacobs whose main goal was her ouster. Jacobs lost her job in 2020, after an investigation found she created a discriminatory work environment within OLEO. Jacobs has since filed a tort claim against King County.
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

ES21-0491F-Call for Bids

Black Bark for TAGRO Operations (Re-Bid) Submittal Deadline: 11:00 a.m., Pacific Time, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Submittal Delivery: Sealed submittals will be received as follows:. By Carrier:. City of Tacoma Procurement & Payables Division. Tacoma Public Utilities. 3628 S 35th Street. Tacoma, WA 98409. In Person:. City of Tacoma Procurement...
Washington StateHeraldNet

Nigerian arrested in Washington unemployment fraud case

SEATTLE — A Nigerian man suspected in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud was arrested Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport by federal agents as he allegedly attempted to leave the country. Abidemi Rufai of Lekki, Nigeria appeared in federal court Saturday on charges that he used...
King County, WAwhitecenternow.com

White Center Schools

Monday, May 17th, 2021 Posted in King County, Metro, White Center news | No Comments ». During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for "groundbreaking" in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to ... Read more..
King County, WAtheorcasonian.com

King Co. has $9B plan to save salmon habitat for our orca

It doesn’t look like much, this ditch by the side of the road. But to King County’s culvert hunters, this isn’t a throwaway landscape. Kat Krohn, an engineer and fish passage specialist for King County, chopped right into a fierce bramble of blackberries and got into the ditch as traffic roared by on a busy thoroughfare in Lake Forest Park. Here, Lyon Creek flows through Lake Forest Park before draining into the northwest corner of Lake Washington, crossing in culverts under roads and even private driveways all along the way.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington protects the little guy from bullying by lawsuit

Washington is about to become a safer place for the public to participate in government. Deep-pocketed bullies won’t be allowed to use the courts to intimidate people into silence anymore. In the past, the bullying has come by way of a SLAPP lawsuit. That stands for “Strategic Litigation Against Public...
King County, WAauburn-reporter.com

Should you keep masking up if you’re vaccinated?

Even as the federal government eases COVID-19 guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, King County’s top doctor is still urging caution. The Centers for Disease Control last week announced that people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, and ditch masks both indoors and outdoors, along with staying six feet apart. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 also do not have to quarantine themselves or get tested unless they have symptoms.