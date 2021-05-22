Spokane Indians pregame: Helcris Olivarez in search of first win of the season against Everett

Rosters. Real, glorious Minor League rosters. Those are what have arrived on the digital doorsteps of fans over the last couple of days, and they came as virtual oases following the Minor League desert that was 2020. Last year's canceled season only added more intrigue to the decisions each organization made on where to send their prospects ahead of Opening Day on May 4. Some clubs were willing to push their best talents even after a lost season. Others opted to be more conservative.