Theodore “Ted” Benson

We will leave our winter home in Cedar Key, Florida, and return to our home place east of River Falls, Wisconsin this week. We will be in time to watch spring happen again. Around here in Florida the white pelicans, turkey vultures, robins and most of the warblers have already migrated north. Deciduous trees and bald cypress have been leafed out since late February. Blue flag iris, spiderwort and Magnolia trees have blossomed. Ticks, chiggers, deer flies, mosquitoes and sand gnats are out in force now. We’re “snowbirds” here and don’t want to become “sweaters” that stay for the hot steamy summer.