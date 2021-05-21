newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roberts, WI

Theodore “Ted” Benson

River Falls Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore “Ted” Powell Benson, age 71 of rural Roberts, WI, passed away May 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Ted was born July 20, 1949 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Kathleen (Welch) Benson and was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Stillwater High School, with the Class of 1967. Ted attended Mankato State University before proudly serving his country in the United States Army. On October 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pamela Rae Kask at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Caroline, William and Mark. Ted devoted 26 years to dairy farming and drove semi-truck for the last 9 years of his working career.

www.riverfallsjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Roberts, WI
River Falls, WI
Obituaries
City
River Falls, WI
City
Caroline, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Ballroom Dancing#St Joseph#Chad#St Joseph Hospital#Stillwater High School#Mankato State University#Lake Forest#Visitation#Funeral Service#E Division St#United States Army#Rural Roberts#Grandchildren#Kinnickinnic Cemetery#Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

River Falls says final goodbye to local icon Jerry Carter

River Falls celebrated the life of a local icon Saturday, May 15, gathering to honor and say goodbye to lifelong resident, U.S. Navy veteran and community activist Jerry Carter, who died Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 89. The service culminated with attendees releasing 89 green and gold balloons...
River Falls, WIHudson Star-Observer

Column: Head into the woods and discover spring again

We will leave our winter home in Cedar Key, Florida, and return to our home place east of River Falls, Wisconsin this week. We will be in time to watch spring happen again. Around here in Florida the white pelicans, turkey vultures, robins and most of the warblers have already migrated north. Deciduous trees and bald cypress have been leafed out since late February. Blue flag iris, spiderwort and Magnolia trees have blossomed. Ticks, chiggers, deer flies, mosquitoes and sand gnats are out in force now. We’re “snowbirds” here and don’t want to become “sweaters” that stay for the hot steamy summer.
Hudson, WIHudson Star-Observer

Hudson's Violet Penman earns University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor's Award

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls has bestowed its highest non-academic honor on eight students including Violet Penman, a senior conservation and environmental planning major from Hudson. Penman’s passion for sustainability led to a leadership role with the Office of Sustainability. In her role as a student representative, she helped to...
Pierce County, WIRiver Falls Journal

Time to sign up to exhibit at the 2021 Pierce County Fair

ELLSWORTH -- The Pierce County Fair is planning and preparing for the “four best days of summer” Aug. 12-15. “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is this year’s theme. The Fair Board said in a news release it is closely monitoring the health situation daily and,...