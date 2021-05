RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In October of 2020, Governor Kristi Noem welcomed law enforcement from around the country to make their new home in South Dakota. “Several months ago when we saw riots and protests all across the country in different cities, I made the decision to do a national advertising campaign for law enforcement officers,” says Noem. “I told law enforcement officers that if they wanted to come to South Dakota and apply for a position here in a state that loved them and appreciated them and they wanted to live somewhere they could be safe then we would welcome them.”