It's no secret that Tesla's Model S Plaid should be fast, but there are now hints that Tesla might tweak the design to handle that added performance. As Electrek has learned, The Kilowatts have spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk. The concept of an extending wing isn't new for sports cars, but this is an electric luxury sedan — it must be fast if the weight of the car isn't enough to keep it firmly planted.