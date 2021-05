Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law Wednesday that would prohibit abortions as early as six weeks and allow nearly any private citizen the right to sue abortion providers. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said. “[The Texas Legislature] worked together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”