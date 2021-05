The Maiden wrestling team swept a road tri-match against Cherryville and Polk County on Monday in Cherryville, winning 45-30 over Cherryville and 48-30 over Polk County to improve to 4-0 this season. Winning grapplers for the Blue Devils against Cherryville included Miranda Valerio at 106 pounds (forfeit victory), Christian Wylie at 120 (forfeit victory), Jesse Wilson at 132 (pinned Abram Avery), Tyrus Cobb at 138 (4-2 decision over Ryan Riffle), Jordan Wise at 152 (pinned Zamir Dunbar), Brandon Paretty at 182 (pinned Benjamin Street), Drake Deaton at 195 (pinned Elijah Gibson) and Daniel Spring at 285 (pinned Caleb Hovis).