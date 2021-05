To exist in one’s Blackness places Black people in a perpetual state of performance on the season four premiere of Showtime’s The Chi. In the season premiere of Lena Waithe’s critically acclaimed drama, the idea of performing a role to maintain harmony permeates every storyline in the episode. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) performs the role of a respectful young man for his girlfriend’s father after sneaking out of her room; a Black couple on the verge of divorce perform as a loving one to convince Keisha (Birgundi Baker) to allow them to adopt her child born from rape; Chicago mayor Otis Perry (Curtiss Cook) performs as an upstanding citizen to assuage the city’s fears of his nefarious gangster ties. But, those are merely compliments to the central message of The Chi’s riveting season premiere: respectability politics.