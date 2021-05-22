newsbreak-logo
Is Catfish Scripted?

By T'Keyah Hayes
Nicki Swift
Online dating is often a gamble. You never know who exactly you're talking to, and oftentimes the longing to meet one another may be too much to handle for someone. Thanks to Nev Schulman and Max Joseph of MTV's "Catfish," we see all of the pros and cons of falling in love with someone who slid in your DMs. "Catfish" is a reality show that helps people finally meet their online lovers in real life. The show is based on Schulman's experience being catfished in the namesake documentary, which aired in 2010.

