Meet Helen Hulick, The Woman Who Was Jailed For Wearing Pants To Court

By Marco Margaritoff
allthatsinteresting.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 1938, Helen Hulick was about to testify against two men who had burgled her building. But then, the judge held her in contempt of court — for refusing to wear a dress. In 1938, 28-year-old kindergarten teacher Helen Hulick made history in a Los Angeles courtroom — by...

allthatsinteresting.com
New York City, NYwbch.com

New York rebounding from COVID-19 slowly but surely

(NEW YORK) -- This week marked a major milestone for New York City during its 14-month struggle with COVID-19. Subway service returned to 24 hours, capacity limits on indoor restaurants, workplaces and recreational spaces were lifted -- albeit with distancing requirements -- and the more than 3.2 million fully vaccinated residents were allowed to go maskless.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Why GOP lawmaker's staffer alerted FBI before insurrection

Alex Ferro, a top aide to Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), says he spoke with both the Capitol Police and the FBI on the morning of January 6 after overhearing a man in tactical gear talk about storming the FBI building just hours before the deadly insurrection. CNN’s Jim Acosta speaks with the Florida congressman about what his staffer observed while the pair were standing inside the lobby of the Hyatt Regency near Capitol Hill.
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

As retrial opens, Turkish court keeps philanthropist in jail

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court ruled Friday to keep a leading philanthropist behind bars during his retrial over accusations that he organized and financed mass antigovernment protests in 2013. Human rights groups have denounced the case as being politically motivated. Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala has been jailed...
CelebritiesPosted by
B106

XXXTentacion’s Brother Sues Rapper’s Mother Again, Claims She’s Hiding X’s Estate’s Money in Fake Companies

XXXTentacion's half brother, Corey Pack, has filed another lawsuit against the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 21), Pack filed paperwork in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Fla. on May 14, accusing XXXTentacion's mother, who oversees the rapper's estate and his Bad Vibes Forever record label, of transferring money from X's estate to the holding and other companies she created.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wine Influencer Claims She Was Falsely Accused of Smearing Pig’s Blood on Derek Chauvin Witness’ House

A well-known wine influencer claims she was falsely accused of smearing pig’s blood on the house of a defense witness in the Derek Chauvin case, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Amber Lucas and two others, Rowan Dalbey and Kristen Aumoithe, were arrested for allegedly chucking a pig’s head and blood on the former home of Barry Brodd, an ex-police officer who testified for Chauvin while he was on trial for the murder of George Floyd. The trio, who are trying to raise money for their legal defense, denied their participation in the crime. “I have been falsely accused of actions I would never do; that is not me, or what I stand for,” Lucas told the Chronicle. “As a community leader, what I am enduring are the very actions that I stand and speak against, and actively denounce: the targeting of women of color, the abuse of power from law enforcement, and the attempt to silence voices of advocacy and truth.”
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Appeals Court Confirms Hollywood Stars Lost Millions in Weinstein Bankruptcy

Hollywood dealmaking has failed to save the industry’s top talent from a studio’s bankruptcy. That’s the lesson from a precedential opinion out on Friday from the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, which reviewed what happened after the downfall of Harvey Weinstein. Unfortunately for many stars, millions of dollars in continent compensation from hit movies now seems all but lost forever.
Kidspittsburghparent.com

Ask The Expert: When a teenage girl has poor hygiene

My teenage daughter doesn’t practice good hygiene. At 15 she yells at me when I ask her to go shower. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the morning before school or after dance, sports, or a day at the beach. Sometimes she just runs the water without actually showering. It’s evident that she hasn’t showered because her towels are dry and no soap has been used. Yet she will use a bunch of deodorant and spend all day making sure her hair is perfect. It’s been going on for a while; I thought she’d grow out of it but she hasn’t. She goes away to college in two years. Any advice?
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Man Mauled by Bear Posts Gruesome Look at Injuries in Hospital Selfie

An Alaskan man is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a brown bear while doing some land surveying. The man revealed gruesome injuries in a hospital selfie. Allen Minish, a real estate agent, was alone when he encountered a brown bear. But land surveying almost turned deadly when the bear mauled him. The mauling was brief but devastating, lasting nearly 10 seconds. Minish accidentally startled the bear causing it to charge.
Harper Woods, MINew Haven Register

No charges in death of Black woman at Detroit-area jail

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A woman who died in a suburban Detroit jail had a heart attack and wasn't “harmed or mistreated” while in custody, a prosecutor said Thursday. No charges will be filed in the death of Priscilla Slater in a Harper Woods police cell last June, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Johnny Depp sues ACLU to provide proof Amber Heard donated her divorce settlement

Johnny Depp has sued the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in order to force the nonprofit to provide proof that his ex-wife Amber Heard donated her divorce settlement. According to court documents obtained by People, the actor and his lawyers "respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas."