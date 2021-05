On April 29, 2021, at approximately 1:00 PM CST, two migrants were run over by a Border Patrol vehicle on the King Ranch near Kingsville, TX. One migrant, a male Honduran national, died on the scene as a result of his injuries. Another migrant was transferred to a hospital in Harlingen, TX, via air ambulance and was discharged later in the day after medical personnel determined he did not suffer any serious injuries.