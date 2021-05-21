Warm temperatures, rain chances increase slightly over the weekend

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Cochran; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Lynn County in northwestern Texas Eastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Terry County in northwestern Texas Hockley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Eastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas Southern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 823 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Pep to 9 miles west of Whitharral to 6 miles east of Levelland to 7 miles north of Brownfield to Seagraves Airport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lubbock, Levelland, Brownfield, Littlefield, Slaton, Denver City, Abernathy, Tahoka, Plains, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Sundown, Anton, Ransom Canyon, Cotton Center, New Moore, Spade, Tokio and Lubbock South Plains Mall. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH