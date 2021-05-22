newsbreak-logo
Missouri woman dies after being attacked by cow

By Associated Press
KKTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - HARRIS, Mo. (AP) — A rural north-central Missouri woman has died after being attacked by a mother cow. KTVO-TV reports that 76-year-old Jane Heisey died about 8 a.m. Thursday on a farm near the Sullivan County town of Harris. Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant says Heisey and her husband, Glenn, were in a lot near their house trying to put an ear tag on a newborn calf. The mother cow knocked Heisey to the ground and stepped on her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

