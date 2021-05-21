newsbreak-logo
Southern Minn. garden expands to community farm space

By Hannah Yang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust outside the School Sisters of Notre Dame convent in Mankato, buds of lettuce and cilantro are already beginning to poke up from the garden plots. The two acres of gardens began three decades ago as a ministry of the nuns here, as a way to connect people with the environment and their community. They’ve since expanded into a nonprofit, called Living Earth Center, where that mission continues. This weekend, it’s about to expand once again — into a community farm.

