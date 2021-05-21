newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Here Are the Winners of the 2021 Oregon Beer Awards

By Matthew Singer
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe drunkest award show this side of the Golden Globes took place last night—live from a hot tub somewhere in Portland. The annual Oregon Beer Awards may have been delayed by three months and pushed out of its usual confines at Revolution Hall and into the virtual realm, but that hardly dampened the raucousness of the ceremony. Make no mistake: In the six years Willamette Week has been putting it on, the OBAs has grown into the state’s most prestigious craft brewing competition, and the judging—a legit double-blind process involving 42 tasters and 1,097 entries from 105 different breweries—is serious business.

#Wheat Beer#Barrel Aged Beer#Sour Beer#Cold Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Beer#Craft Brewing#Hall Of Fame Nominees#Novo Brewing Co#Light Ales Gold#Breakside#Barrel Brewing Co#Dark German#North American#Twheat Belgian Beers#German Wheat Beers#Brett Beers#Stormbreaker Brewing#Red Planet American
