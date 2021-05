The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents in the Horse Thief, Minihaha and Fort Misery Areas Sunday due to the Tussock Fire southwest of Crown King. Spokesman Scott Reed says residents in Crown King were urged to evacuate, but a mandatory evacuation was not called. Crown King residents should however be ready to go in a moments notice. The American Red Cross opened an Evacuation Center at Mayer High School in Mayer. Reed says they’ve also closed some forest roads in the area of Old Senator Highway at the junctions of Forest Road-362 and Forest Road-192 near Crown King. Additionally, the area of Cow Tank Road, that leads to Forest Road-711 near Lake Pleasant has been closed. The Tussock fire started Saturday afternoon, about 8-miles southwest of Crown King. The BLM transitioned the fire over to a Type-2 command team and were working on ordering air assets to combat the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the public is asked to stay away from the area.