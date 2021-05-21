Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative
This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed up with technology manufacturing leader and corporate partner, Jabil Inc., to strengthen a community area in need through a collaborative "Day of Service." Over four days, 150 staff between the two organizations dedicated their time to renovate and refresh the Wood Valley Boys & Girls Club, a facility and resource that serves more than 100 children daily from the Clearwater area.www.buccaneers.com